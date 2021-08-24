Phoenix Suns: What NBA 2K Rating Should Devin Booker Receive?
Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) With the NBA’s Draft, Summer League, and free agent fire sale now fully in the rear view mirror, the Phoenix Suns and the entire league for that matter currently find themselves drudging through the offseason’s least exciting stage. Not much exists for NBA teams to do at this point aside from maybe making a last-ditch player signing or conducting a couple offseason workouts.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0