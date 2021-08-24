Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson is posting cryptic quotes on social media again

By Houston Chronicle
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeshaun Watson used to be a big Twitter guy. He posted cryptic Future lyrics as often as he escaped from pressure behind a faulty Texans offensive line. That all stopped when he was hit with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Not counting a video of one of his workouts that he retweeted in July, Watson hasn't sent out a tweet since March 16 when he defended himself against the first lawsuit that was about to be filed. The same goes for Instagram which he used to fill with photos of his trips, clothes and cars, as well as using the app's messaging function to set up massage appointments, according to both the lawsuits and Watson's attorney, but has been left dormant, barring one workout video, since the lawsuits hit.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#American Football#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross 'really wants' Deshaun Watson?

There have been conflicting reports about the Dolphins’ level of interest in trading for Deshaun Watson, and now we may know why. It appears there may be something of a split in the organization, perhaps between ownership and the coaching staff. Miami owner Stephen Ross “really wants” Watson, a source...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Is At Texans Practice, But …

HOUSTON -- Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Houston Texans' practice field Thursday morning for the first time this week, but nothing has changed about his status. Watson is working out on an adjacent side field and isn't participating in practice. He isn't dressed out in uniform and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy