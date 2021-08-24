Deshaun Watson is posting cryptic quotes on social media again

Deshaun Watson used to be a big Twitter guy. He posted cryptic Future lyrics as often as he escaped from pressure behind a faulty Texans offensive line. That all stopped when he was hit with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. Not counting a video of one of his workouts that he retweeted in July, Watson hasn't sent out a tweet since March 16 when he defended himself against the first lawsuit that was about to be filed. The same goes for Instagram which he used to fill with photos of his trips, clothes and cars, as well as using the app's messaging function to set up massage appointments, according to both the lawsuits and Watson's attorney, but has been left dormant, barring one workout video, since the lawsuits hit.