Lawmaker proposes bill of rights for student loan borrowers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation is being proposed for the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly that would establish a bill of rights for student loan borrowers. Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, a history professor at Western Kentucky University, says her measure would tackle predatory lending practices of big student loan service companies by banning deceptive practices, increasing oversight and requiring more transparency.www.kentuckytoday.com
