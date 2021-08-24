Ja’Marr Chase accused of assaulting woman who says she is pregnant

Ja’Marr Chase is facing some troubling allegations from a woman who claims she is pregnant with the rookie wide receiver’s baby. Model Ambar Nicole posted some concerning content on her Instagram story on Tuesday in which she appeared to accuse Chase of assaulting her. Nicole tagged Chase in one comment that said “putting your hands on a pregnant female is lame AF!!!” She later deleted the story, but you can see screenshots below. Beware that one contains a curse word.