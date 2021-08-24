Chi Phi to Streamline Chapter Management with Chapterspot and Billhighway's greekbill Platform

India Oates '21 was awarded a $509 Mamie Phipps Clark Research Grant from Psi Chi over the summer of 2021. The award "highlights research projects by Psi Chi students and faculty advisors focusing on diverse populations and issues." Her project, "Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Individuals’ Dehumanizing Beliefs and Experiences" was originally conceived and developed though directed research with Assistant Professor of Psychology Kristina Howansky in the spring 2021 semester. The study aims to identify how transgender and gender non-conforming (GNC) individuals experience dehumanization and examine how their beliefs about stereotypes may mediate the association between dehumanization and harmful mental health effects and the association between dehumanization experiences and self-dehumanization. This study will help fill in gaps in the current psychological body of literature. Limited research has examined the associated effects of dehumanization, nor has past dehumanization work focused on transgender and GNC individuals’ perspectives. Grant funding will be used to compensate a large sample of online survey participants recruited from Academic Prolific.