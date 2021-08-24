Cancel
Harwich, MA

Harwich fire cleans up mysterious fluid on Exit 82 on-ramp

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH — Officials cleaned up an unknown fluid Tuesday afternoon on the westbound Exit 82 on-ramp to Route 6, which was closed to traffic for about an hour. Harwich Fire Department received a call at about 12:39 p.m. Tuesday for a possible fuel spill, Fire Chief Dave LeBlanc said. When firefighters arrived they found a spill that covered the entire length of the ramp, and they still do not know what it was, LeBlanc said.

