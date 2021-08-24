Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TraknProtect Appoints Larry Birnbaum to Board of Advisors

SFGate
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. TraknProtect, a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, is honored to announce the appointment of Larry Birnbaum to the company’s Board of Advisors. An industry veteran with over 30 years of hospitality and IT experience, Birnbaum will provide TraknProtect executive leadership with his unique technical expertise and sales leadership as the company continues to grow and scale its global market presence and develop new solutions that lead to safer, more efficient and profitable hotel operations.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Prweb#Guesttek#Commscope#Arrow Electronics#Traknprotect Traknprotect#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Industry veteran returns to WTW as chief financial officer

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced the return of Andrew Krasner who has been named the company’s new chief financial officer. He will succeed Mike Burwell. Krasner rejoins the company after a stint as CFO at AssuredPartners, Inc. He previously served as global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions at WTW and senior vice-president of Willis Towers Securities.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Peachtree appoints hospitality executives to leadership positions

ATLANTA – Peachtree Hotel Group announced the appointments of Delana Meyer as vice president of digital media and strategy and Jeanne Smith as vice president of revenue to its hotel operations and management division, Peachtree Hospitality Management. They will report to PHM's senior vice president, revenue generation, Vickie Callahan. "I...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Desai named OSN interim CEO

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has seen CEO Patrick Tillieux depart for “personal reasons”, and a new interim CEO appointed in Sangeeta Desai. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN, commented: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the Board’s vision for the Company as a leading entertainment hub in the region. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large-scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands. She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking.”
BusinessFast Casual

Wingstop promotes 2 execs to COO, CFO roles

Dallas-based Wingstop, which has over 1,600 locations worldwide, has promoted Michael Skipworth to president and COO and Alex Kaleida to CFO. Skipworth succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani, the company's COO who resigned to become CEO of a private equity-backed company. "I'm thrilled to provide amazing growth opportunities within our organization for both...
Businessstarvedrock.media

Breakthru Beverage Group Appoints Tom Bené as President and CEO

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American total beverage alcohol distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, today announced the Board of Managers has appointed Tom Bené as President and CEO, effective October 4, 2021. As Breakthru's leader, Tom will advance the next phase of the company's evolution focusing on growth and expansion, accelerating technology and innovation and executing with excellence for supplier and customer partners.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Camect Taps Security Industry Veteran Ron Grubbs to Lead Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Camect’s global footprint has grown to over 30 countries by partnering with wholesale distributors, security integrators, and monitoring services. These partners rely on Camect for highly accurate on-site analytics, customizable video monitoring integration, and top rated support. To continue to support this growth Camect has appointed industry veteran, Ron Grubbs, to head global sales and business development. Ron Grubbs brings decades of leadership experience to Camect’s sales organization. His background includes over 30 years of partnering with integrators to implement secure solutions for residential and commercial customers. This direct experience with security integrations will enable the continued growth of Camect’s professional dealer program . Additionally, Ron has a track record of partnering with wholesale distributors which will also add value to Camect’s distribution network.
BusinessSfvbj.com

Former CEO Returns to Job at Teledyne

Robert Mehrabian will resume the role of chief executive at Teledyne Technologies Inc. upon the retirement of current head Al Pichelli on Oct. 15. Mehrabian has been with the Thousand Oaks aerospace, marine and digital imaging products manufacturer since 1999, most recently as executive chairman. He stepped down as chief executive when Pichelli took the position in January 2019.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mspark Hires Steve Templeton as Vice President of Marketing

Mspark, a national advertising  company, has hired Steve Templeton as Vice President of Marketing.   In his new role, Steve is responsible for marketing functions, including go-to-market strategy, demand generation, and digital and social engagement. Marketing Technology News: 1000 Views At A Time – How Rebranded PubTok Plans To Revamp Marketing On TikTok. “I am...
Businessmartechseries.com

Qumu Announces CFO Transition Plan

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced that Dave Ristow will be stepping down from his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 10, 2021, to pursue a new CFO opportunity with a technology company in the pharmaceutical industry. Marketing Technology News: Influence...
BusinessTimes Union

Raji Arasu, Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Raji Arasu, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
New York City, NYtvtechnology.com

iNDemand Hires Lacy Pack As EVP and CTO

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Lacy Pack has joined iNDemand as executive vice president and chief technology officer, where he will report to Dale Hopkins, iNDemand’s President and CEO. iNDemand, which is owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and pay per view (PPV) programming provider in North America, delivering content to more than 80 million homes. It has distribution deals with more than 150 companies.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Hope Enterprises appoints new chair of board of directors

Hope Enterprises, Inc., a non-profit provider of services for people with intellectual disabilities in Lycoming, Clinton, Northumberland, Sullivan, Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties, has named Michael P. Barclay as chair of its board of directors in July. In his role, Barclay will lead the 25-member volunteer board in advocating...
Businessbizneworleans.com

Home Bancorp Appoints Ballard to Board of Directors

announced that J. Scott Ballard has been appointed to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. “We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and CEO of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. Scott joins a Board that is fully committed to serving our customers and employees well with superior results for our shareholders.”
BusinessShareCast

D4T4 appoints deputy CEO to board

Business software company D4T4 Solutions has appointed its deputy chief executive officer Bill Bruno to the board with immediate effect, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said Bruno joined in 2018 as vice-president of its United States business, which he still leads, and took on the group deputy CEO role in April.
Businessmartechseries.com

GlobalStep Appoints Tim Zanni to its Board of Directors

Former Global Leader of KPMG’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Practice Brings Deep Experience in Leading Marketplace and Growth Strategies. GlobalStep, a leading provider of technology services, announced the appointment of Tim Zanni to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Zanni joins GlobalStep as it focuses on accelerated growth in its core markets and expands its service offerings and global delivery footprint to meet growing client demand.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai

Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai’s CEO, 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and GovCon Expert, recently participated in the latest Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz to discuss an array of topics surrounding the federal and government contracting (GovCon) sectors. During the latest Executive Spotlight, GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers discussed the merger with GigCapital4...
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

2021 Trusted Advisor of the Year Honorees: Adam Abramowitz and Jonathan Bluth

Healthcare is in the midst of rapid consolidation and disruption across multiple sectors, with both strategic buyers and financial investors seeking companies that offer innovative approaches to cost containment, data analytics, self-pay management, value-based care, precision medicine, life sciences tools, and diagnostics. Intrepid Investment Bankers’ Healthcare Group, led by Intrepid’s co-heads of healthcare Adam Abramowitz (managing director) and Jonathan Bluth (director), is dedicated to providing strategic advice to businesses in healthcare services across a range of delivery settings and provider specialties; outsourced services including healthcare IT, staffing and revenue cycle management; and life sciences tools and services encompassing diagnostics and clinical trial services.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Wealthtech Syfe Hires Four New Executives

a Wealthtech licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has made four new senior hires, according to a note from the company. Founded in 2017 and publicly launching in July 2019, Syfe is licensed by the MAS under a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License for conducting retail and institutional fund management activities.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

The Agency Appoints Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations and Promotes Ricardo Beer to Vice President of Franchise Sales West

Brokerage’s Franchise Division Expands with New Leadership and Offices Around the World. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Scholl-Gettles as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Ricardo Beer, who previously served as Director of Franchise Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Franchise Sales West. The bolstering of the executive level leadership within The Agency’s franchise division comes at a time of impressive growth for the firm. The Agency also announced today its 21st franchise location will be in Boston and the firm will open a franchise office in Montréal by the end of the year. More international destinations are scheduled to launch toward the end of the year and early next year.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

WellPet Appoints Nneka Rimmer to its Board of Directors

WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), has appointed Nneka Rimmer to the company's Board of Directors. She joins WellPet with more than 25 years of experience in the branded consumer products industry and specializes in global growth and go-to-market strategies, corporate transformation, leadership development and change management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy