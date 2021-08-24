Cancel
NFL

Seahawks, Geno Atkins have 'mutual interest' following free agent visit

By Tim Weaver
 7 days ago
It’s been a busy day for the Seahawks front office. So far, they have brought back tight end Luke Willson, released Pierre Desire to make room and pulled off a trade for Texans cornerback John Reid. Fans should not expect signing defensive tackle Geno Atkins to be added to the list. Not yet, anyway.

A few days ago, the former Bengals All-Pro and current free agent visited Seattle. Apparently, the visit went well and there is “real mutual interest” on both sides, according to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. However, it sounds like Atkins isn’t about to sign right away.

Atkins is 33 years old and has already appeared in 161 regular season games in his career. However, he’s played at a relatively high level for most of that time. He’s been effective rushing the passer and stopping the run, having posted 75.5 sacks, 172 quarterback hits and 100 tackles for a loss.

Along the way, Atkins has earned eight Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pros and was named to the All-2010s team.

Of course Atkins is now past his prime, but he’d still be a welcome addition to a Seahawks defensive line that has interior depth issues. Aside from Poona Ford, there’s not much to like inside. Having Atkins’ former Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap may be an effective recruiting tool.

