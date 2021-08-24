Cancel
Douglas County, OR

Sheriff's Deputies Participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Enhanced Patrols Today Through Labor Day Weekend

By Aug 24, 2021
Cottage Grove Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany residents look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Douglas County are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from August 18 through September 6, 2021. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents of our communities, you’ll see deputies and other law enforcement officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk drivers off the roads.

cgsentinel.com

