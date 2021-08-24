Cancel
Business

Black Diamond Advisory Continues Expansion of Global OneStream Software Talent into the United Kingdom

SFGate
 7 days ago

LONDON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Black Diamond Advisory, Title Sponsor of OneStream Software’s Global Conference, announces its expansion into the United Kingdom. Black Diamond Advisory is the leading Global Digital Finance Transformation firm and a OneStream Diamond Partner. Global client demands and expansion across EMEA prompted this latest strategic move by Black Diamond, the firm built to transform companies by creating an industry powerhouse of top talent from the most respected leaders in OneStream technology, together with consulting leaders in digital finance transformation.

