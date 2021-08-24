Amazon Secretly Has So Much on Sale for Labor Day Weekend

Q: I’m looking to invest in a new TV but it seems that prices fluctuate a lot at different points in the year. When do TVs typically go on sale?. A: While prices for large flat-screen TVs have dropped in recent years as they’ve become more readily available, buying a TV is still a major investment. No matter what size or style you’re looking for, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars by planning your purchase around some key dates and holidays. Before you start shopping, do your research to determine some top contenders for the model you’d like to purchase. By being flexible on the exact model, you’ll be more likely to save money.