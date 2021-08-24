Cancel
Amazon Secretly Has So Much on Sale for Labor Day Weekend

By Jaimie Potters
bestproducts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvinced you'll have to wait for Black Friday or Monday to score incredible deals on running shoes, tech, and more? Think again. Amazon's already gearing up for Labor Day weekend and having a bunch of stealthy sales right now. We unearthed deals up to 40 percent off of industry favorites. Think: AirPods Pro, the latest Adidas Ultraboosts, and various healthy lifestyle finds for the kitchen, home and body. (Turns out, the end of summer doesn't always have to be a bummer.)

