SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.

EconomySFGate

Startup Venture Creators' Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.
Businessmartechseries.com

Trusted Media Brands Announces Acquisition Of Leading Streaming And Social Video Company Jukin Media To Form Multi-Faceted Digital Media Company

– Shared leadership in user-generated content across brand properties brings like-minded approach together under one portfolio of content. Following a year of significant growth, Trusted Media Brands, a portfolio of user-generated and community-based lifestyle brands including Taste of Home, Family Handyman, and Reader’s Digest, has acquired Jukin Media, the rapidly growing and award-winning streaming and social video company whose properties include FailArmy, People Are Awesome, The Pet Collective, and WeatherSpy. With Jukin Media’s world-class content production capabilities and its proven ability to build massive audiences, the combined company will provide advertisers with unmatched power to reach consumers across web, social, CTV, OTT and print properties with brand-safe, unique and authentic content. The acquisition further establishes Trusted Media Brands as a digital-first media company that offers brands and commerce partners best-in-class opportunities to connect with highly engaged audiences.
Businessmartechseries.com

DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH (“Meetrics”, the “Acquisition”), a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vivid Seats Strengthens Leadership Team

Key Appointments Include Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel. Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its powerful technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of live events each year, announced three key appointments to strengthen its leadership team. Dan Timm will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Tyra Neal will serve as Chief Marketing Officer and David Morris will serve as General Counsel, each reporting directly to Vivid Seats Chief Executive Officer Stan Chia.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Filmarket Hub's Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory...
Businessboxofficepro.com

Entertainment Marketing Executive Amy Tunick Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

PRESS RELEASE — National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced Monday that Amy Tunick has joined the company in the newly created role of SVP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its integrated marketing team. She will oversee NCM’s brand strategy, creative development, marketing solutions, consumer marketing, studio relations and public relations, working collaboratively across the organization.
Musicedmidentity.com

Elohim Releases Vivid Second Volume of ‘Journey To the Center of Myself’

After dropping the first volume of her personal series, Journey to the Center of Myself, Elohim has unveiled the second in the story. Los Angeles-based producer Elohim goes beyond the norm in the electronic music scene by telling personal stories through her music. Her powerful, persuasive vocals and energetic tunes bring her talent into the sunshine of those who listen. And beyond her beats, she’s not afraid to speak freely about mental health and share her shadows to bring light into dark moments when life gets challenging.
Businessprdaily.com

Video: FleishmanHillard’s Adrianne Smith on what makes inclusion authentic

How are PR agencies looking to improve on the inadequate levels of diversity and inclusion that are currently on display in the industry?. The Diversity Action Alliance released its benchmark report, revealing that there is plenty of room for growth for many organizations in the comms industry and for comms leadership roles. In fact, 73% of organizations surveyed do not have a Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks announces the following new hires: Kyle Vance, concierge; Katheryn Bailey, concierge; Shenea James, concierge; Marc Lewis, outside plant engineer; and Sam Evans, fiber engineer. The information in the People and Awards section is provided by the submitter. The Rochester Business Journal accepts high-resolution color, digital photos with press...
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Creates DEI Exec Role with ViacomCBS’ Jeanne Mau

NBCUniversal has created a new executive position to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across its television and streaming brands. Longtime ViacomCBS inclusion executive Jeanne Mau is moving to NBCU to serve as its first senior vice president, TV programming, diversity, equity & inclusion. She will dual report to Universal Studio Group chair Pearlena Igbokwe and entertainment content chair Susan Rovner. Mau will work to make sure that NBCU’s television content accurately portrays underrepresented communities as well as takes full advantage of opportunities to hire marginalized talent both on screen and behind the scenes. She also will serve as NBCU’s liaison to...
SocietyConnecticut Post

Our New Podcast Celebrates Black Entrepreneurs & Creators

Heading out for an end-of-summer road trip? Need some background noise to drown out the world on your daily walk? Wherever you’re going, the Food52 Podcast Network’s got your back with deep dives into food history, recipe cook-throughs, and today, a brand-new show: Black & Highly Flavored. Showcasing talented innovators...
BusinessTechCrunch

With more cash and a launch, Vannevar Labs is reconnecting Silicon Valley to its defense industry roots

A small number of startups, though, are attempting to revitalize that important government-industry nexus as the rise of China pushes more defense planners in Washington to double down on America’s technical edge. Vannevar Labs is one of this new crop, and it has hit some new milestones in its quest to displace traditional defense contractors with Silicon Valley entrepreneurial acumen.
Visual Artlocalemagazine.com

Artist Alex Proba Brings the Mundane to Life With a Whirl of Vibrant Designs

An Inside Look at the Colorful World of Artist Alex Proba. Although she came from a family of doctors, Alex Proba found her niche in artistic pursuits. Proba does everything from branding work and graphic design to abstract art. “I try to touch every type of surface,” she explains. “I see everything in life as a canvas.” Proba’s commissioned work appears at unique locations like basketball courts, bars, swimming pools and hotel walls. “These are applications where people don’t normally think about doing art,” she says. Pool Mural.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
TV & VideosVulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)
Businessmartechseries.com

Medigus: Gix Media to Acquire 70% of Leading Innovative Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million

Gix Internet finished the first six months of 2021 with revenues of ~$ 16.4 million, Cortex Group Revenues for the first six months of 2021 amounted to ~$ 12.3 million. Medigus Ltd., a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (36.74% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media signed a definitive agreement for the purchase of 70% at Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.

Comments / 0

