Duck, North Carolina, is a gorgeous beach destination located among the barrier islands known as the Outer Banks. Driving down North Carolina Highway 12, Duck is the northernmost town in Dare County, which also includes the well-known destinations of Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, and Kitty Hawk. Hunters trekked out past “civilization” since the 1800s to shoot the waterfowl found among the maritime forests and marshes on the remote stretch of land. In the mid-1970s, fishermen and hunting guides set up homes and then more people moved there. It was incorporated as a town in 2002 and named Duck to honor the birds that still populate the area. The town has 500 full-time residents now.