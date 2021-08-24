The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Boston, Massachusetts

Even during a pandemic, in the Hub, it’s always time to be a tourist in your own city. When COVID first struck in early 2020, it felt as if Boston would become a desolate place with a near-total lack of tourists, college students, businesspeople, and the like, and there have indeed been times that did feel like you might see tumbleweeds blowing across Boylston Street and Comm Ave. But Boston is a resilient city, and its various landmarks, institutions, and countless businesses have done whatever it takes in order to remain welcoming to folks as safely as possible. What this means for newcomers and longtime residents alike is the fact that the city and the surrounding area now feel much like days past, but with some restrictions that people need to be aware of (and respect), and the places that make Boston so great all need our support now. No one really knows what the future will bring since the pandemic has not gone anywhere.