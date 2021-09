NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021. This year's CEO awardees represent some of the largest, fastest-growing, as well as unique software companies that are driving the industry forward. From banking technology to IT automation to trucking software and robotic surgery, these CEOs demonstrate that with vision and strong leadership, cutting edge technology thrives and spreads rapidly across the global business economy. Moreover, these CEOs have showcased their skill in cultivating a sound work environment that promotes fairness, diversity, and inclusion.