PetDesk Expands Enterprise-Level Offerings With Innovative New Features & Announces New Veterinary Partnerships

SFGate
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, today announced it is expanding its enterprise-level offerings with the addition of new features, including more robust enterprise tools that provide a deeper understanding of the client journey and insights on patient health outcomes. In addition to launching new features, PetDesk is partnering with the fastest growing group in veterinary medicine, Mission Veterinary Partners (MVP), along with other growing veterinary networks including United Vet Care, CareVet, and AmeriVet.

#Veterinary Care#Online Reviews#Veterinary Medicine#Mvp#United Vet Care#Carevet#Amerivet#Prweb
