Identifying heat-related illnesses in both people and pets
INDIANAPOLIS – The heat and humidity are cranking through this week. These conditions can be dangerous for both people and pets. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heat-related illnesses occur when the body cannot properly cool itself. The body normally cools itself by sweating. During extreme heat, the body’s temperature might rise faster than it can cool, which can cause damage to vital organs.cbs4indy.com
