Huntsville market in running for Colorado-based aerospace contractor Infinity Systems as firm seeks growth opportunities
The Rocket City is on the radar of Colorado-based aerospace engineering firm Infinity Systems as the company is seeking to expand its footprint. According to reporting by local Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette, Infinity Systems is looking to undertake an ambitious growth strategy, which involves the company selecting new locations from which to seek additional business.yellowhammernews.com
