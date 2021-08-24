Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SmithGeigerFATHOM Rebrands to VIVID ZERO | The SmithGeiger Group's creative division, FATHOM is now VIVID ZERO

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A year ago, in the midst of the global pandemic, SmithGeiger teamed up with acclaimed advertising executive, Michael Vamosy, to form a new creative division called SmithGeigerFATHOM. Now, a year into the journey, and after landing mega clients like Showtime PPV Boxing, Headspace, ABC News, NBC Universal, and Black News Channel, SmithGeigerFATHOM is rebranding to VIVID ZERO.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Solutions#Fathom#Creativity#Creative Thinking#Fathom#Showtime#Headspace#Abc News#Nbc Universal#Black News Channel#Prweb#Co Founder#The Smithgeiger Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessboxofficepro.com

Entertainment Marketing Executive Amy Tunick Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Company’s First Chief Marketing Officer

PRESS RELEASE — National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., announced Monday that Amy Tunick has joined the company in the newly created role of SVP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its integrated marketing team. She will oversee NCM’s brand strategy, creative development, marketing solutions, consumer marketing, studio relations and public relations, working collaboratively across the organization.
Businessmartechseries.com

DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics

DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Meetrics GmbH (“Meetrics”, the “Acquisition”), a leading European ad verification company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, in an all-cash transaction. The Meetrics sales, product and engineering teams will continue to operate from offices in EMEA, fortifying and expanding DV commercial operations in the region. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Mark Cuban-backed startup that fuses AI with NFTs raises $16 million

Alethea AI, a Mark Cuban-backed startup that combines NFTs with artificial intelligence technology, announced Tuesday that it raised $16 million from private venture capital firms through a restricted token sale. Investors in Alethea include Multicoin Capital, Alameda, and Dapper Labs, the firm behind NBA TopShot and CryptoKitties. “There is a...
BusinessTechCrunch

With more cash and a launch, Vannevar Labs is reconnecting Silicon Valley to its defense industry roots

A small number of startups, though, are attempting to revitalize that important government-industry nexus as the rise of China pushes more defense planners in Washington to double down on America’s technical edge. Vannevar Labs is one of this new crop, and it has hit some new milestones in its quest to displace traditional defense contractors with Silicon Valley entrepreneurial acumen.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fan-Hated Marvel Movie Streaming Soon on Amazon Prime

There's absolutely no shortage of Marvel movies for fans to experience, between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and titles within other franchises. Of course, some fans think a few of these blockbusters didn't stick the landing as well as others — and it looks like one of the films in that category is soon headed to streaming. 2003's Daredevil movie is expected to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Wednesday, September 1st. This will give subscribers the opportunity to experience or revisit the film, which sees Ben Affleck famously portraying the Man Without Fear, in a cast that also includes Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Colin Farrell as Bullseye, and Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV. It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)
TV & VideosVulture

HBO Max Is Coming to Cable (If You Have Spectrum TV)

If you still have cable television, then in the words of Olivia Rodrigo — who probably doesn’t even know the word “cable” — good 4 u, because Spectrum TV announced that HBO Max and YouTube will be arriving to their Spectrum Guide platform starting today. (Netflix, it should be noted, is already there.)
MoviesNew Haven Register

Filmarket Hub's Sitges Pitchbox Announces Mentors for First Showrunners LAB

For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory...
Businessmartechseries.com

Medigus: Gix Media to Acquire 70% of Leading Innovative Media-Tech Company Cortex Group for Approximately $11 Million

Gix Internet finished the first six months of 2021 with revenues of ~$ 16.4 million, Cortex Group Revenues for the first six months of 2021 amounted to ~$ 12.3 million. Medigus Ltd., a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that its affiliate Gix Internet (36.74% on a fully diluted bases) (TASE: GIX), a global marketing technology (MarTech) solutions company for online performance-based-marketing, announced that Gix Internet’s subsidiary, Gix Media signed a definitive agreement for the purchase of 70% at Cortex Group, an innovative media-tech company that has developed expertise in turning original content into a profit center through user traffic acquisition.
Businessmartechseries.com

Benefitfocus Appoints Ana Perez, Chief Marketing Officer

Respected benefits marketing leader brings deep industry experience to advance company brand value and growth. Benefitfocus, Inc. , an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, announces the appointment of Ana Perez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Perez is a key addition to the company’s leadership team with a demonstrated track record creating high-performing teams and advancing digital marketing strategies to enable growth. She will be responsible for all aspects of marketing — with a focus on driving brand value, accelerating growth and advancing customer engagement.
TV & Videosillinoisnewsnow.com

Mike Richards exits ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of Jeopardy! after recently stepping down as the quiz show’s new permanent host. The news was shared with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Career Development & AdviceMiddletown Press

Avoiding the Sea of Sameness: How Hiring for Culture Improves DEI

Culture fit has a place in improving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), but so does culture addition, or culture add. Hiring a culture add is a dimension of hiring that can compliment culture fit. It stretches beyond if someone is going to fit in and perform the tasks laid out for them, and attempts to understand if a new hire can contribute something unique to the culture as well. Keeping culture fit and culture add in mind can play a key role in improving DEI as well as promoting a positive long-term work culture. Here’s how.
Economymartechseries.com

ConnectWise Introduces Amy Lucia as Chief Marketing Officer

SaaS marketing veteran to accelerate business growth, expand platform adoption and drive partner experience innovation for MSP tech leader. ConnectWise, the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today introduced Amy Lucia as chief marketing officer. Lucia brings over two decades of marketing leadership delivering exceptional outcomes in the Fortune 100 enterprise and SMB spaces.
EconomySFGate

Startup Venture Creators' Legal Targets Content Producers With Online Contract Services

Longtime attorney Eric Farber has launched Creators’ Legal, an online platform that offers contract templates and other dealmaking tools designed for content creators. The website offers a range of industry standard contracts, as well as the ability to sign and store agreements in a “digital briefcase.” The contracts are drafted by content and media lawyers and cater to filmmakers, musicians, social influencers and content creators, podcasters and live theater. Users have access to a form builder where they can input the information relevant to their needs, then use the platform to send the contract out for signature.
Santa Fe, NMMiddletown Press

Series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Production of a six-episode television series based on crime novels by the late author Tony Hillerman is underway in New Mexico, the State Film Office announced Tuesday. A psychological thriller set in the Four Corners region of the Southwest, “Dark Winds" centers on two Navajo...
FIFAmartechseries.com

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Award-Winning Digital Media Executive, Andrew Greaves, as Chief Operating Officer, and Travel Industry Veteran, Tim Sikora, as Chief Information Officer

NextPlay Technologies, a technology solutions company and digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has appointed Andrew Greaves as chief operating officer. Tim Sikora, was also appointed to serve as NextPlay’s chief information officer, as well as president and chief operating officer of the company’s NextTrip travel division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy