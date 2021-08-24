Cancel
Personal Finance

Tribal Finance offers new platform for Minors Trust Fund

By Scott
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you or your child participate in the EBCI Minors Trust Fund, you may now view the progress of your account online. In a push to increase financial literacy, the EBCI Office of Budget and Finance has developed a website with USI Consulting (usicg.com) for anyone participating in the Minors Trust Fund. The site launched at the beginning of August is aimed at offering access to those who will be receiving per capita distribution.

