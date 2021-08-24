Accenture Federal Services Finalizes Novetta Acquisition
Accenture Federal Services has completed its acquisition of advanced analytics company Novetta, following the June 1 announcement of its intent to acquire. Novetta applies insights and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, cloud and information exploitation to transform how defense, intelligence, and law enforcement organizations use data to better meet their missions and empower their workforces.washingtonexec.com
Comments / 0