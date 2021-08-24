Cancel
Income Tax

Unemployment refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaven't yet got your refund for taxes you overpaid on your 2020 unemployment benefits? The last batch the IRS issued was in late July, totaling 1.5 million refunds. Some people have reported on social media that they've received IRS updates showing pending dates near the end of August on their tax transcripts. Many other taxpayers, however, say that they haven't received any money or updates. If that's you, we'll explain how to access your tax transcripts for clues about the status of your refund.

