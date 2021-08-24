Unemployment refund: IRS payment schedule, tax transcripts and more

Parents who bring a new child into their family this year may also be anticipating a different bundle of pleasure in the form of a $3,600 tax refund in 2021. In a recently published article in MSN News, parents used to declare their children on previous years' tax returns and get a $2,000 child tax credit as part of their refund. In 2021, though, things are different. The child tax credit check is now worth up to $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children from six to seventeen.