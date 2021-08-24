Local prescribed burn association established amid devastating wildfire season
A cohort of about 30 local residents have banded together to form a prescribed burn association (PBA) for Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. The momentum to ramp up low-intensity, controlled burns—as were employed as a land management tool by indigenous groups prior to 19th century European colonization—comes as the Caldor Fire reaches over 100,000 acres in size and continues to char Sierra Nevada communities north of Calaveras County.www.calaverasenterprise.com
