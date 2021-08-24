Cancel
Wyoming State

Granby horse leaves for Wyoming to be fitted with prosthetic leg

By Sy Becker
WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old horse named Willis is on its way to Wyoming Tuesday afternoon to be fitted with a prosthetic leg. As he prepared for his long journey, Willis’ owner Kim Goldsmith of Granby said an emotional goodbye to the animal she acquired earlier this year. Willis was born with a degenerative disease, which has caused permanent damage to one of his front legs. X-rays found a broken bone in his foot, which over-extended a tendon in his leg. Willis had surgery in New Hampshire to try and fix the issue, but it proved unsuccessful. A prosthetic leg is seen as the only solution.

