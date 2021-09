Juan Soto walked twice, on eight total pitches, in his first two plate appearances against New York Mets’ right-hander Tylor Megill on Sunday, but the third time up in Citi Field, he missed a two-seamer up and in from left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, fouled off another sinker in that was out of the zone, then spit on a sinker and cutter down and away before taking a sinker down the middle of the plate out to left field for the first home run of the year Loup’s allowed.