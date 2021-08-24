NL West Watch: SF Giants, Dodgers keep pace as Padres keep sliding
The NL West's three-team race has turned into a two-teamer, somewhat downgrading the importance of a SoCal series this week. A month ago, the Padres were 4.5 games behind the Giants for the NL West lead, 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for the first wild card spot and 5.5 games ahead of the Reds for the second spot. Heading into their three-game series against the Dodgers, they are now out of the divisional race and a game behind Cincinnnati for the second wild card spot.www.giants365.com
