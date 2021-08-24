NL West Watch: SF Giants, Dodgers keep pace as Padres keep sliding

If you've run out of words to properly encapsulate the incredible season the Giants have had thus far, don't worry. The Giants have been so good and so consistent since the beginning of the season that it's easy to forget just how much of a surprise they've been. Originally projected for fewer than 76 wins, San Francisco earned its 77th victory of the season on Monday with a 7-5 win over the New York Mets, and still have 43 games left to play.