Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NL West Watch: SF Giants, Dodgers keep pace as Padres keep sliding

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NL West's three-team race has turned into a two-teamer, somewhat downgrading the importance of a SoCal series this week. A month ago, the Padres were 4.5 games behind the Giants for the NL West lead, 2.5 games behind the Dodgers for the first wild card spot and 5.5 games ahead of the Reds for the second spot. Heading into their three-game series against the Dodgers, they are now out of the divisional race and a game behind Cincinnnati for the second wild card spot.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Padres#Sf Giants#Reds#Nl West#Nl West Watch#Sf Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBUSA Today

Ranking each 2021 NL Cy Young Award candidate entering September

The 2021 National League Cy Young Award race was turned upside down when Jacob deGrom suffered an arm injury that has kept him out for the entire second half of the season to date. With deGrom on the shelf for an extended period of time and now out of the hunt, here is a look at each Cy Young Award candidate entering the final full month of the regular season, and where exactly they stand in the race.
MLBBirmingham Star

Surging Dodgers look to keep Pirates under their thumb

The Los Angeles Dodgers will aim to continue their domination of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night when the teams meet in the middle contest of a three-game set. Los Angeles will look to defeat the Pirates for the 15th straight time and the 22nd time in 24 meetings...
MLBgiants365.com

Recap: Dodgers Sweep Pirates, Gain Ground On Giants In NL West

Everyone knows that they lost today. We've got to go out there and win a baseball game, and the Pirates are trying to prevent that, so we've got to play a good baseball game. The victory pulled the Dodgers to within three games of the first-place San Francisco Giants, extended their winning streak to six games and and marked a 16th time in row they have defeated the Pirates.
MLBNBC Sports

Picture of Giants', NL West playoff odds is worth 1,000 words

If you've run out of words to properly encapsulate the incredible season the Giants have had thus far, don't worry. The Giants have been so good and so consistent since the beginning of the season that it's easy to forget just how much of a surprise they've been. Originally projected for fewer than 76 wins, San Francisco earned its 77th victory of the season on Monday with a 7-5 win over the New York Mets, and still have 43 games left to play.
MLBCBS Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr.'s clutch home run helps Giants maintain lead over Dodgers in NL West

Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants were two outs away from seeing their NL West lead shrink to a half-game over the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The division race has not been that close since July 6. Instead, LaMonte Wade Jr. pinch-hit against Athletics closer Lou Trivino and hit one of the biggest home runs of the season for the upstart Giants.
MLBgiants365.com

Kurtenbach: Why the SF Giants aren’t worried about the red-hot Dodgers

It's a good thing the Giants built up a five-game cushion over the Dodgers in the National League West last week because it's almost all gone now. The Giants remain a game and a half ahead of the Dodgers after Saturday, but without LaMonte Wade's game-winning homer in the top of the ninth, that margin would have been less than one game going into Sunday.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Walker Buehler helps Dodgers keep the heat on Giants

LOS ANGELES — With these uniforms, the Giants can definitely see them coming. Wearing all-blue – really, all blue – City Connect outfits that looked like another gum-related mishap at Willy Wonka’s factory, Los Dodgers handled the New York Mets for the fifth time in the past week, beating them, 3-2, Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers need to bury Padres and fully shift focus to Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a certified wrecking crew, winning 15 of their last 19 games dating back to the trade deadline. Again, if not for the San Francisco Giants, this would be MLB’s best team. Oh yeah, about the NL West … remember how the San Diego Padres...
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Yankees win again, Rays keep pace

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees now own their longest winning streak since 1985. The Yankees have run their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Braves in Atlanta for the second straight night, 5-4. DJ LeMahieu belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning to help the Yankees stay four games behind the AL East-leading Rays. Giancarlo Stanton went deep for the second straight game and Rougned Odor capped the scoring for the Yankees with a solo blast in the seventh.
MLBBleacher Report

Who Ya Got? Making the Case for Both the Giants and Dodgers to Win the NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers looked like they had a clear path to the 2021 World Series. The Dodgers were loaded coming into the season. Historically good. The pitching staff boasted three Cy Young Award winners and an MVP. The lineup had a former AL MVP in Mookie Betts and a few preseason favorites to win the NL award this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Andrew Friedman: ‘Added Bonus’ Keeping Max Scherzer Away From Giants, Padres

Having already reached an agreement to acquire Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals, the Los Angeles Dodgers further bolstered their starting rotation at the MLB trade deadline by landing Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The three-time Cy Young Award was highly sought after and...
MLBchatsports.com

Are the Dodgers not meant to win the NL West this year?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks with the umpire Sam Holbrook #34 after a call during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) It’s about to be September. The...
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers lose to Rockies, waste chance to gain ground on first-place Giants

Two days after San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell held them to one run over 7 2/3 innings, they scored two runs and recorded four hits in six innings against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland limited the Dodgers to two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out seven.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Blake Treinen, Will Smith Confident Dodgers Will Benefit From NL West Race With Giants

Of course, the Dodgers still have visions of winning the NL West for a ninth consecutive year. They remain 2.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants and on the horizon this weekend is a crucial series at Oracle Park. The Dodgers haven't always run away with the division during their current streak, most recently needing a Game 163 against the Colorado Rockies in 2018.
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers choosing rest for starters over head-to-head matchup with Giants

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the trio will be on four days' rest for their next starts — which means Urias will start the middle game of next weekend's showdown series in San Francisco with Buehler on Sunday. Scherzer is not scheduled to start in the three-game series against the Giants, the Dodgers' last head-to-head meeting with the NL West frontrunners.
MLBfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Week 21 Hitting Planner

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Daily decisions, weekly lineup sets, and finding value deep down where some of your competitors aren’t looking—the league-winning strategies of fantasy baseball have never been more crucial as we are headed into the dog days of the 2021 fantasy baseball season. For many of you, it’s either already or nearly playoff time. Let’s get you right for the week with your offense.
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers held to three hits in finale, lose series at home to Rockies

Though the score didn't seem irretrievable, Justin Turner pitched the ninth inning for the Dodgers — a sign that all the bullpen games and a shortened starting rotation have finally taken their toll on the Dodgers' pitching staff. Since the two teams met in San Francisco in July, the Dodgers and Giants have had the same outcome (win or lose) 21 of the 27 days on which they both played. The Dodgers are 26-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants 27-14.
MLBdailydodgers.com

The Sports Report: Dodgers close in on NL West lead

Jorge Castillo on the Dodgers: The Milwaukee Brewers completed their win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers were three outs from ending the day a game closer to the first-place Giants in the standings than they started it. It was on Blake Treinen to protect a two-run lead and seal a win over the Atlanta Braves, to make sure the Dodgers didn't blow an opportunity to slice the deficit for the third time in four days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy