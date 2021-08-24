Cancel
DEP Issues Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone for Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for ozone for Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The following areas are under the Code Orange: Southeastern counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia; Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton; and the southcentral counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York; Southwestern counties of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland; and Indiana county.

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

