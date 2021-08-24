Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Boston, Massachusetts

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Location Becomes 22nd Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Boston, Massachusetts. The new locale is the firm’s 22nd franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Boston office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agent and managing partner, Eric Rollo. Rollo and his team will continue to service Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Agents#Greater Boston#Founder Of The Agency#Franchise Sales#Realtor Magazine#Roger Williams University#Northeastern University#The Agency Boston#Ma 02116
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Massachusetts StateNEWS10 ABC

Food stamps in New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the U.S. affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic,...
Boston, MABoston Globe

New president named at Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON (AP) — The chair of Massachusetts General Hospital’s emergency medicine department has been named president, the hospital announced Monday. Dr. David F. M. Brown will take over from longtime MGH President Dr. Peter Slavin on Sept. 18, parent company Mass General Brigham said in a statement. “At this moment...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Is The Most Educated State Says New Study

Yes, believe it or not, according to a new study conducted by HireAHelper, Massachusetts has been named the most educated state in the United States. Using a composite scoring system based on the average number of years of education residents completed in all 50 states, HireAHelper came up with some interesting facts and figures.
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Henri updates, headlines across Massachusetts, New England

BOSTON — Henri made landfall over Rhode Island Sunday afternoon and is expected to move west across Connecticut before hooking north over parts of Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Here's a breakdown of the latest headlines regarding the storm:. 4:45 p.m. Sunday: NHC Update. All coastal tropical...
Massachusetts Statehomenewshere.com

This is the Best County to Live in Massachusetts

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Real Estaterealtor.com

Updated Cape Cod in Massachusetts From 1677 Is the Week’s Oldest Home

For those with a soft spot for antique homes resurrected for modern life, this week’s oldest homes on Realtor.com® offer plenty to swoon over. It begins with the senior property of the group, a gorgeous Cape Cod in Massachusetts believed to have been built in 1677. Just a block from Buzzards Bay, it offers views of Sippican Harbor and has been expanded and updated over the centuries.
Lifestylewhatsupnewp.com

Survey: Martha’s Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England

Martha’s Vineyard is the most expensive summer destination in New England based on the cost of lodging, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org. The survey compared 30 popular destinations in New England based on the rate for the cheapest double room during the month of August. Only hotels or inns that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.
TravelPosted by
Only In Massachusetts

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Massachusetts Spots

Summer comes and goes and before you know it, it’s over, the kids are back at school, and the cooler weather starts to come back. While summer is here, we should do as much as possible to take advantage of the warmth and good weather outdoors, but maybe without all the crowds. Here are a […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Massachusetts Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry

For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners. As a 2021 Woman of Influence, Cook has been a pioneer in financial services since her earliest days in the industry. Over the course of her career, Cook has held executive roles at numerous companies, including Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and Freddie Mac.
Boston, MAdigboston.com

WELCOME BACK: BOSTON’S CULTURAL BONES ARE STRONG. APPRECIATE IT.

Even during a pandemic, in the Hub, it’s always time to be a tourist in your own city. When COVID first struck in early 2020, it felt as if Boston would become a desolate place with a near-total lack of tourists, college students, businesspeople, and the like, and there have indeed been times that did feel like you might see tumbleweeds blowing across Boylston Street and Comm Ave. But Boston is a resilient city, and its various landmarks, institutions, and countless businesses have done whatever it takes in order to remain welcoming to folks as safely as possible. What this means for newcomers and longtime residents alike is the fact that the city and the surrounding area now feel much like days past, but with some restrictions that people need to be aware of (and respect), and the places that make Boston so great all need our support now. No one really knows what the future will bring since the pandemic has not gone anywhere.
Real EstatePosted by
WestfairOnline

Raveis expansion to include presence in all luxury markets along East Coast

Slowly but surely, William Raveis is conquering the world. Actually that’s not entirely true; the Shelton agency is instead focused on conquering the East Coast. “Who would have thought that little William Raveis, who grew up in a small house in Fairfield, would have come this far?” the 70-something founder, chairman and CEO of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance (WRRE) laughed.
Real EstateInvestopedia

Keller Williams Real Estate Schools

Keller Williams Real Estate Schools is an individually owned real estate school under the well-known real estate brokerage name Keller Williams. It offers courses for agents and brokers including pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education classes, as well as property management and administration courses. California classes are taught online and on-campus, and Michigan classes are solely taught online. One of the unique offerings that the school provides is one-on-one tutoring sessions between experienced instructors and students so students have a better grasp of the course material and are more prepared to take the real estate exam.
Real Estaterealtynewsreport.com

New Owner Announces News at Major Skyscraper

HOUSTON -(Realty News Report) – Only weeks after being sold, a skyscraper near the River Oaks District has secured a huge tenant. Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P, a national accounting firm, has leased over 60,000 SF at the 28-story office building, which is named Five Post Oak Park. The tower is...
Real Estaterismedia.com

East Colorado Springs Among America’s Hottest Real Estate Markets

While some areas across the country are seeing a slight slowdown, other real estate markets continue to experience the bustle of summer home-buying. Realtor.com® recently released its Hottest ZIP Codes report, outlining the top markets across the U.S. that haven’t yet slowed down. According to the report, homes in the...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

CVS Just Banned Customers From Hoarding This Popular Product

It's impossible to forget the earlier days of the pandemic, when people were hoarding essential items like toilet paper and disinfecting wipes, leaving store shelves empty for others and causing panic from coast to coast. As a result, many businesses began putting purchasing limits on the most coveted products in their stores. But over time, once lockdowns lifted and manufacturers were able to meet customer demand, Americans stopped stockpiling items and stores lifted their restrictions—that is, until now. CVS just instituted new purchasing limits on one COVID-related product that a spokesperson said is the "top-selling item" at stores nationwide. Read on to find out what CVS is banning customers from buying up.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.

Comments / 0

Community Policy