Where to Find the Best Fall Foliage Train Rides in New England

From Maine to Connecticut, these scenic and historic railroads are the ideal setting for leaf peeping and fall foliage hunting. There are few things more quintessentially New England than days spent admiring the warm, vibrant hues of autumn leaves. A family apple picking trip isn’t complete without a colorful backdrop; an early-October walk isn’t the same without piles of crunchy leaves; and you just can’t have football games without fall foliage. Thankfully, the novelty of fall in the northeast somehow never seems to wear off, no matter how many times you experience it. Needless to say, it’s also one of the biggest draws to the area for tourists (aside from the Cape’s beaches in the summer and New Hampshire’s ski mountains in the winter).