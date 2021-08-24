Disaronno and Russian Standard Vodka Partner to Launch the "Velvet White Russian"

As the second golden era of American whiskey rolls on full force, it seems clear we’ve ventured beyond our initial enlightenment and into an age of romanticism. It’s dogma now that traditional bourbon- and rye styles can be as nuanced, complex and enjoyable as anything from Scotland or Japan—the booming market for ultra-premium expressions more than bears that out—and so a focus on heritage bona fides and from-the-vault recipes has given way to a studious sort of experimentation, a widespread desire to push stylistic boundaries and seek inspiration beyond the backyard. Few do it as inventively and expertly as Vermont-based rye...