‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Confirms Return of Spidey’s Greatest Villains
Marvel is usually very secretive about their movies, but Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is co-produced by Sony) has taken things to a whole new level. The movie opens in theaters in less than four months, and until today, we still hadn’t seen a poster for the movie, or a trailer, and the only official images were a trio of generic shots of the young cast in a dingy basement. Marvel also wouldn’t confirm the details of the plot, beyond the most basic details of which characters appear.943thepoint.com
