2-year Backlog in Biologicals Manufacturing Hinders Medical R&D, Development of New Therapies for COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. One area where COVID-19 has had a substantial impact is the development and manufacturing of medicines, medical devices, and pharmaceutical products. The CDMO industry is showing enormous growth and projected to become a $315 billion industry by 2026.(1) However, the demand for products skyrocketed so quickly that supply has not been able to keep pace. According to Dr. Ian White, President and CSO of Neobiosis, a company that focuses on the science of regenerative medicine, demand has caused a two-year backlog of desperately needed cellular and acellular products for the use in research and clinical trials directed at treating the COVID-19 virus and its complications (AKA Post-COVID Syndrome).