RxBenefits Survey: Nearly Half of Americans (49%) Have Experienced Challenges Obtaining Specialty Medications

Nearly half of American adults have tried marijuana, according to a new poll from Gallup, and more than one in ten say they actively smoke cannabis. The research institution has been surveying people about trying marijuana since the early 1970s, and for decades the percentage of Americans who said they’ve done so remained in the 30 percent range. That’s changed demonstrably in recent years as more states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use and public sentiment on the issue shifted.