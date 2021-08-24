Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan County, AL

Disappointment on gridiron

By Staff Reports
Hartselle Enquirer
 7 days ago

It’s time for football. Aspiring young players have prepared and looked forward to the season with high hopes and expectations. My father played on the Morgan County High School football team in the 1920s and was named to the All-Star team of the Tennessee Valley Conference. I do not remember...

hartselleenquirer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Sports
City
Falkville, AL
Local
Alabama Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron#American Football#Falkville High School#All American#Christian#Angel Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Announce Decision On Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen landed in the ideal situation when the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their roster earlier this month. Rosen had been with the San Francisco 49ers for the majority of the preseason. They released him because of the overflow of depth they currently have at the position. It didn’t take long for the Falcons to pull the trigger.
Elyria, OHMorning Journal

Elyria Pioneers honor gridiron legend

Ike Maxwell, one of the greatest players to ever put on an Elyria Pioneers football jersey, was honored on Aug. 28 for his contributions on and off the field. In light of his legacy, a committee was formed to organize Ike Maxwell Appreciation Day to give him the recognition he deserves with the hope it will spark an effort to get him inducted into the Elyria Sports Hall of Fame.
High Schoolkniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Falls In 2021 Gridiron Opener

It was not the start that the Twin Cedars Football Squad wanted on Friday night as the Sabers fell to WACO in a week zero contest 52-0. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports his team was outmanned and outsized at nearly every position and the Warriors were simply the better team. He did credit his younger players for staying in the game and playing with a no give up mentality. Twin Cedars is 0-1 on the season and will not play until week two when the Sabers travel to BGM.
High Schoolnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pepperell's quarterbacks bring wrestling experience to the gridiron

Being a quarterback involves withstanding not only the physical pressure of an opposing defense, but also the mental aspect of a stadium full of eyes watching and analyzing your every move. Quarterbacks require both physical and mental toughness to overcome adversity, and the Pepperell Dragons certainly have that within their...
Braxton County, WVWBOY

Caitlyn Norman returns to the gridiron for Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va. – Girls playing high school football is seemingly becoming more common these days. Multiple teams in the area have recently had female players, including Taylor Buonamici (NMHS) and Cameron Zulliani (BUHS), who have both kicked for their respective football teams. For Braxton County, the Eagles have a female...
Murfreesboro, TNTullahoma News

TSSAA sets COVID rules for coming gridiron season

The TSSAA has set the rules for the coming athletic season which will again see forfeiture of games for teams unable to play due to COVID infections. During its meeting at the Double Tree Hotel in Murfreesboro this past week, the tribunal voted to continue handling game cancellations due to COVID-19 in that same manner as last year. If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss. In football, if the game is not made up and the team that cannot play due to COVID-19 is the visiting team, they would remain the visiting team the following year.
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Eagles return to gridiron

The Boulder City High School football team will be back in action Friday night when it hosts Western at 7 p.m. It will be their first game in 20 months. Now with a season certain, the Eagles are prepared to get to work and continue to execute their program building.
Taos, NMTaos News

Tigers look to regain dominance on the gridiron

"We always start every season with a goal to win the State Championship," says longtime Taos High School Football Head Coach Art Abreu. "The goal this season though is to just get back to the high standard that Tiger football is used to." When pressed to be more specific about...
High Schoolstarlocalmedia.com

2021 Star Local Media Gridiron Preview

For the ninth year, Star Local Media has launched an all-market football preview designed to inform readers in preparation for their favorite high school’s upcoming season. In the pages below, readers can find everything from team and district previews, to player spotlights and schedules for the 2021 season – all chock full of depth and detail. All that and more is chronicled throughout this tab, which previews the 40 public high schools and 12 districts within Star Local Media's coverage area.
High Schoolthedanielislandnews.com

Iron Horses geared up for gridiron battle

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig knows linemen don’t score touchdowns, make highlight films or grab headlines. But the affable coach wants his big men to know they are loved. That’s why the linemen get to go through the buffet line first when the Iron Horses gather for a team meal.
Ridgway, PACourier-Express

Elkers look to bounce back on gridiron

RIDGWAY — A lot of high school football teams in the state would love to say they finished with a .500 record, but when you play at Ridgway posting a mark like that likely feels a little disappointing. That’s because the Elkers and veteran coach Mark Heindl have finished at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy