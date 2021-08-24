Disappointment on gridiron

The TSSAA has set the rules for the coming athletic season which will again see forfeiture of games for teams unable to play due to COVID infections. During its meeting at the Double Tree Hotel in Murfreesboro this past week, the tribunal voted to continue handling game cancellations due to COVID-19 in that same manner as last year. If a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make up the contest at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss. In football, if the game is not made up and the team that cannot play due to COVID-19 is the visiting team, they would remain the visiting team the following year.