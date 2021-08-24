WINFertility Announces the Addition of Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy to its Medical Advisory Board
GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. WINFertility (WIN), the nation's leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, announces the addition of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Jenna McCarthy, M.D. to WIN's Medical Advisory Board. WINFertility's Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading academic and community-based reproductive endocrinologists who empower WIN's mission to provide clients and patients access to the most up-to-date clinical recommendations and highest quality clinical outcomes for their family-building journey. Dr. Jenna McCarthy will also actively contribute to clinical oversight of the WINFertility Quality Assurance Program.
