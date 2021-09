Acompliance veteran has joined Walmart’s C-suite. The retail giant announced that Matt Miner has been appointed as executive VP and global chief ethics and compliance officer. Miner, with more than 20 years of compliance and legal experience, comes to Walmart from the Washington office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where he served as partner and leader of the Washington white collar litigation and government enforcement practice. In that role, he advised numerous companies on building and enhancing their compliance programs.