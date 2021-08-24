Art Battle event brings cultural experience and concert to Vail Valley Saturday
A number of local businesses are joining forces to put on a special afternoon of cultural events in Riverwalk, Edwards Saturday, Aug. 28 between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alpine Arts Center has organized an Art Battle event that will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout Riverwalk. Watch local artists battle for the public vote as they work in all different mediums and subjects in a timed art competition. There will be painters, woodworkers, glass artists, and more, and spectators can see behind the scenes art techniques up close and watch each piece evolve from beginning to end. Cheer on your favorite artists and vote for them to take home the cash grand prize provided by Riverwalk at Edwards POA and Claggett/Rey Gallery.www.vaildaily.com
