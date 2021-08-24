Art Battle event brings cultural experience and concert to Vail Valley Saturday

This week, I am going to keep it short and sweet. I just got 20 cases of Can Wine Works wines — one of our private label wines out of Dundee, Oregon. We have two styles: a bubbly rosé and a bubbly white that come in four packs, equaling two bottles of wine. The rosé is primarily Pinot Gris and Chardonnay with a little Pinot Noir and Riesling. It has lively bubbles with hints of strawberry, lavender, kiwi and white flowers. The white has the same bubbles and grape varieties, but with a bit of Gewurztraminer instead of Pinot Noir. Flavors of pear, slate, gala apple, honey and sweet citrus leave you wanting more. These four-packs of cans are on sale for $19.99, and you can take them anywhere.