Daniel Tzinker Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

Daniel Tzinker, Broker Owner of Tzinker international realty, has been one of top real estate agents in Miami for over the past decade. He has lived in the Miami area for 15 years, so he has an opinion and experience on any area you inquire about. Previously, he lived in South of Fifth, by Miami beach, for over a decade. South of Fifth, also known as SoFi, is an ultra-luxury sub-neighborhood of South Beach that stretches north-to-south from Fifth Street to the southern edge of South Pointe Park. The area is surrounded by water from east to west by the Atlantic Ocean, Government Cut, and Biscayne Bay, offering breathtaking views in all directions. South of Fifth is considered a peaceful sanctuary, close yet far enough removed from the high-energy, touristy areas of South Beach. Additionally, South Pointe Park is a 17-acre waterfront park featuring a kids area, dog park, outdoor showers, art installations, walking/running paths, and direct access to the beach. This family and pet-friendly park is located near South Beach’s most historic restaurant, Joe’s Stone Crab. Other notable restaurants include Milos, Carbone, Prime 112, Papi Steak Restaurant, and Smith & Wollensky’s. Over the years, a number of well-known celebrities have lived in South of Fifth, including Pat Riley, Anna Kournikova, Sergei Fedorov, and Michael Caine.