NewQuest expands Fort Bend Town Center, sells land to Sueba for apartments

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 7 days ago
The company announced Aug. 23 it sold 23.18 acres in two tracts to Sueba USA Corp. for a multifamily project and bought 86.14 acres "to expedite its expansion plan" for the mixed-use development.

