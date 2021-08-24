Cancel
ROC, PNC deliver annual street carnival fundraiser ROCtober Fest.

By April Lovette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROC and PNC are excited to announce that on October 9th will be the return of ROCtober Fest. This year will be the event’s 8th edition of the annual fundraiser and community fun day. Events will include street carnival games, bounce houses, obstacle courses, as well as food and fun for the whole family. The day will start at 10am and end with a family movie at 3pm. Armbands are $10 for unlimited carnival game play and inflatables are free. Activities will be located on Elm Street in front of Melon Patch and down Division Street to the Train Depot. Individual events will include the annual Bingo, Domino and Cornhole Tournaments, Chili Cook-off and Car Show. For more information, visit our Facebook page and website.

