ROC, PNC deliver annual street carnival fundraiser ROCtober Fest.

Although there was no competitive ballooning at this year’s Centralia Balloon Fest, several honors were still given at the annual awards brunch Sunday. The High Fly Cup was presented to balloonist Walt Rudy of Ohio. The High Fly Cup is awarded each year to a pilot who is seen by his fellow pilots as being an ambassador of ballooning. The cup is given in memory of pilot Wes Rinker. Rudy says he had the esteemed honor of being friends with Rinker, which makes the award extra special for him. He also says he’s not the only ambassador of ballooning.