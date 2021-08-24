9 Expert Tips to Improve your Graphic Design Invoice and Get Paid on Time

Freelancing as a creative professional gives you the opportunity to earn more money than you would as an employee. Often, a LOT more money. But the catch is, that money doesn’t arrive in a timely manner like it does when you’re on staff. In fact, cash flow can be a real issue for freelancers, particularly at the start of their career. You can spend months, sometimes several months, waiting to be paid, and that’s not fun for anyone. The good news is, you can largely avoid running short of cash by following good invoicing practices.