Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Coughlin announces wife has incurable brain disorder

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin disclosed his wife of 54 years, Judy, has an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin, known for being a tough leader of his teams, wrote in a touching New York Times guest essay published Tuesday that he is now the full-time caregiver for Judy, who was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in 2020. He said he decided to share the personal news after deciding that what he and his family are going through could help others in similar situations.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Tom Coughlin reveals wife’s ‘gut-wrenching’ diagnosis

Former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin revealed Tuesday that his wife, Judy, was diagnosed with an incurable brain disorder that has cost her almost all ability to speak and move. “As so many of you are gearing up for another NFL season, I will be sitting far from the sidelines,...
NFLBoston Globe

A candid Tom Coughlin opens up about his wife’s devastating illness

Much the way you’d expect something from the desk of Tom Coughlin to be written, the essay he penned this past week for the New York Times was direct and to the point, not awash in emotional hyperbole but in bare-knuckle truth. It’s the content that was somewhat surprising, with the buttoned-down Coughlin sharing candid and personal details about his beloved wife Judy’s degenerative brain disease.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Steph Curry Has Chosen Sides In Parents’ Divorce

More details continue to emerge from the reported divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry. Earlier this month, TMZ Sports reported that Sonya Curry had filed for divorce from her husband of 30-plus years. TMZ Sports broke the news last Monday. “Steph Curry’s parents are going their separate ways … TMZ...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFLYardbarker

Texans' Roby Has 'Slight Concussion': QB Driskell Cut

- The Houston Texans held out veteran corner Bradley Roby against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a slight concussion, according to coach David Culley. Meanwhile, they are moving on from a vet QB. First to the defense …. "We didn't want to take a chance on him with that,"...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Giants-Browns practice ends in heated fist fight

There were only a few more team periods remaining Friday afternoon, but Joe Judge and Kevin Stefanski had seen enough. It was a hot day and the Giants and Browns were getting friskier and friskier, so the head coaches halted the joint practice and got their respective teams in separate large group huddles.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts place Carson Wentz, Pro Bowl C Ryan Kelly and Zach Pascal on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their starting quarterback and center, and a rotational wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, and Zach Pascal have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Colts. According to a report from NFL Network, all three players are close contacts of a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they can return to the field in five days as long as they continue to test negative and remain asymptomatic. Per the league's protocols, only unvaccinated players are are subject to quarantined as high-risk close contacts based on contact tracing, according to the Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy