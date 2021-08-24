Tom Coughlin announces wife has incurable brain disorder
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin disclosed his wife of 54 years, Judy, has an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin, known for being a tough leader of his teams, wrote in a touching New York Times guest essay published Tuesday that he is now the full-time caregiver for Judy, who was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy in 2020. He said he decided to share the personal news after deciding that what he and his family are going through could help others in similar situations.www.buffalonynews.net
Comments / 0