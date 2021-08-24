Cuyahoga County Gun Deaths Spiked in 2020, Public Health Approach May Help
Cuyahoga County saw a historically “eye-popping” rise in gun-related homicides in 2020, according to new analysis from the Medical Examiner’s office. Data released by Dr. Thomas Gilson and Forensic Epidemiologist Manreet Bhullar compared gun-related homicides for four years, a decade apart. The county had 122 gunshot wound homicides in 1990, 53 in 2000, 67 in 2010, and last year — in the midst of the pandemic — 219.www.ideastream.org
