Jaguar F-Type Falls Off Transport Truck

By Steven Symes
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDHN7_0bbeSvXC00

Someone screwed the pooch…

If you’ve had a particularly rough day, week, month, hell even a year (thanks to covid lockdowns) this video of a car transport service dumping a Jaguar F-Type Convertible from the back of a transport truck might make you feel better. After all, it’s a potent reminder you probably haven’t screwed up as badly as this guy. Also, it’s hilarious in the most therapeutic of ways, so long as you’re not uptight and take everything seriously.

Check out a Corvette boat running from the cops here.

First off, we apologize for the dizzying camera work at the very beginning of the video. Likely what happened was whoever was filming thought they didn’t need to be pointing the camera at the truck since the ramps to get the Jag off the top weren’t extended and the transport driver wasn’t up there to back it off with extreme care. In other words, this caught everyone unprepared, which is how so many accidents go down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6dDc_0bbeSvXC00

Sadly, the Jaguar F-Type takes a tumble from the top of the transport down to the ramps for the lower portion, hits those and bounces like a basketball in the driveway, then the luxury sports car rolls back until it strikes the front bumper of a Chevy Silverado parked in the street. It’s a nice solid thud as two well-built vehicles kiss heavily, then a woman lets out an “oh” of surprise and maybe anguish.

What’s more, the Silverado is parking right in front of a Nissan GT-R R35 and it looks like that Godzilla might’ve been damaged as well. If so, the accident just became much more expensive, so hopefully the transport service had good insurance coverage. Also, the driver probably was looking for a job soon thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7hFJ_0bbeSvXC00

Obviously, this not only wasn’t a fun sight for the car transport driver but also the owner of the Jaguar F-Type. To see your beloved car get recklessly trashed by the people who are supposed to be professionals would be enraging. At least nobody was hurt and it doesn’t appear any serious damage was done to any of the vehicles, although we can’t be entirely sure since insurance companies sure love to total cars out when they sustain minimal damage these days.

Check out the horrific video for yourself and laugh a little.

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
