TPD to put grant to work on de-escalation practice

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Police Department soon will be getting new tools in ways to scale back the use of force.

Thomasville City Council members agreed to spend $55,938 for the equipment, after receiving a grant of $56,411 from the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council law enforcement training grant.

The police department received one bid for the equipment, and Chief John Letteney said it will reach out to partner law enforcement agencies so they can use the training. The training will enable officers to learn how to calm down situations without the use of their weapon.

“It’s more on judgmental, decision-making and how to handle the situation overall, what tools are needed and how do we use de-escalation skills to calm the situation down,” he said.

The grant funds, Letteney said, were designed to be awarded on a competitive basis. The grants were designed to go toward scenario-bases, hands-on training for use of force and de-escalation.

“These are very important topics for us,” he said.

With the grant, the department will purchase protective equipment

The chief said the department looked at other methods of training, but the only other option was virtual. The new equipment allows the department to set up a mock building with internal walls it can move around.

“And that’s not the goal of this program,” he said. “The goal is hands-on, going through the footwork, learning these skills and enhancing these skills.”

In the past, officers were trained in “shoot, don’t shoot” scenarios, where they had to determine whether to use on their firearm on a subject.

“It taught officers to think of firearms as the solution, and it’s not the only solution,” Letteney said. “In most things like this, it’s not the proper solution.”

