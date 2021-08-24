Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomasville, GA

TPD to put grant to work on de-escalation practice

By Pat Donahue pat.donahue@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 7 days ago

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Police Department soon will be getting new tools in ways to scale back the use of force.

Thomasville City Council members agreed to spend $55,938 for the equipment, after receiving a grant of $56,411 from the state’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council law enforcement training grant.

The police department received one bid for the equipment, and Chief John Letteney said it will reach out to partner law enforcement agencies so they can use the training. The training will enable officers to learn how to calm down situations without the use of their weapon.

“It’s more on judgmental, decision-making and how to handle the situation overall, what tools are needed and how do we use de-escalation skills to calm the situation down,” he said.

The grant funds, Letteney said, were designed to be awarded on a competitive basis. The grants were designed to go toward scenario-bases, hands-on training for use of force and de-escalation.

“These are very important topics for us,” he said.

With the grant, the department will purchase protective equipment

The chief said the department looked at other methods of training, but the only other option was virtual. The new equipment allows the department to set up a mock building with internal walls it can move around.

“And that’s not the goal of this program,” he said. “The goal is hands-on, going through the footwork, learning these skills and enhancing these skills.”

In the past, officers were trained in “shoot, don’t shoot” scenarios, where they had to determine whether to use on their firearm on a subject.

“It taught officers to think of firearms as the solution, and it’s not the only solution,” Letteney said. “In most things like this, it’s not the proper solution.”

Editor Pat Donahue can be reached at (229) 226-2400 ext. 1806.

Comments / 0

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville, GA
1K+
Followers
67
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Thomasville Times-Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, GA
Government
City
Thomasville, GA
Thomasville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Escalation#Thomasville City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy