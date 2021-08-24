Houston Rockets: “Pass or pursue” on Lauri Markkanen
The Houston Rockets appear to have their 2021-22 roster set. The holdovers from last season will be joined by their 2021 NBA draft class and free-agent addition Daniel Theis. At this exact moment, the Rockets have 13 players on their roster, which leaves them two openings. It wouldn’t be a surprise for the Rockets to enter the season without filling either roster spot, but a free agent remains who could be worth a long hard look— Lauri Markkanen.spacecityscoop.com
Comments / 0