ALFie Company to Perform ‘Willy Wonka KIDS’
Students in grades 5-10 are invited to join the ALFie Company production of “Willy Wonka Kids.”. This fall production of the Assistance League of Flintridge (ALF) Drama program is a delightful adaptation of the 1964 children’s novel by British author Roald Dahl. The story features the adventures of 11-year-old Charlie Bucket, who wins an opportunity to get a peek inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka.outlooknewspapers.com
