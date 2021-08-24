Cancel
La Cañada Flintridge, CA

ALFie Company to Perform ‘Willy Wonka KIDS’

By Outlook Newspapers
outlooknewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in grades 5-10 are invited to join the ALFie Company production of “Willy Wonka Kids.”. This fall production of the Assistance League of Flintridge (ALF) Drama program is a delightful adaptation of the 1964 children’s novel by British author Roald Dahl. The story features the adventures of 11-year-old Charlie Bucket, who wins an opportunity to get a peek inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

