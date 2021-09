Regarding the time-old debate on the status of leggings and whether or not they qualify as pants, I think we can all agree to stand firmly on the side of cuteness and comfort. Leggings are a versatile type of pants you can wear practically anywhere, from a day out, to a night in, to an early morning workout the next day. They’re even cozy enough to sleep in. So by that logic your wardrobe should be stocked with leggings you’ll never want to take off.