Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cairo, GA

Cairo officer commended for life-saving actions

By Kevin Price kevin.price@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxdVL_0bbeRwNi00
Submitted photoCairo Police Chief Giovannie Santos, left, presents Life Saving Commendation to Sergeant Tommy Gainous on Monday night.

CAIRO — Cairo Police Sgt. Tommy Gainous was awarded the Life Saving Commendation on Monday night for his actions on Aug. 13.

According to the citation and a police report from the incident, Gainous arrived on the scene of a shooting that had taken place on Calvary Road. While waiting for Emergency Medical Services to arrive, Gainous got a severe bleed kit out his car and administered aid to Montravious Hamilton, 26. Hamilton had gunshot wounds to his stomach and back.

The award was given to Gainous by Cairo Police Chief Giovannie Santos.

“Due to receiving immediate aid the individual was able to remain conscious and breathing, which allowed Emergency Medical Aid time to arrive,” Santos said.

“Without your decisive action, this individual would more than likely not be alive today," Santos continued. "This commendation letter is presented with the Life Saving Commendation bar, which I know you will wear with pride. Thank you for the service you provide to our community.

“Job well done.”

Cairo PD Investigator Tony Turner said Hamilton was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.

Kevin Price can be reached at 229-226-2400, ext. 1820

Comments / 0

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomasville, GA
1K+
Followers
67
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Thomasville Times-Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cairo, GA
Cairo, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cairo Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy