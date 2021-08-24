Cairo officer commended for life-saving actions

Submitted photoCairo Police Chief Giovannie Santos, left, presents Life Saving Commendation to Sergeant Tommy Gainous on Monday night.

CAIRO — Cairo Police Sgt. Tommy Gainous was awarded the Life Saving Commendation on Monday night for his actions on Aug. 13.

According to the citation and a police report from the incident, Gainous arrived on the scene of a shooting that had taken place on Calvary Road. While waiting for Emergency Medical Services to arrive, Gainous got a severe bleed kit out his car and administered aid to Montravious Hamilton, 26. Hamilton had gunshot wounds to his stomach and back.

The award was given to Gainous by Cairo Police Chief Giovannie Santos.

“Due to receiving immediate aid the individual was able to remain conscious and breathing, which allowed Emergency Medical Aid time to arrive,” Santos said.

“Without your decisive action, this individual would more than likely not be alive today," Santos continued. "This commendation letter is presented with the Life Saving Commendation bar, which I know you will wear with pride. Thank you for the service you provide to our community.

“Job well done.”

Cairo PD Investigator Tony Turner said Hamilton was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.

