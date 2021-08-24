Cancel
Wilson, NC

Eldonna Louise Trukawinski

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson, NC — Eldonna Louise Trukawinski, 83, of Wilson, NC passed away on Monday August 23, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, July 16, 1938, a daughter of the late Arthur Charles Welker and Louise Beese Welker. Donna graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Interior Design. She attended St. Therese Catholic Church in Wilson, NC. Donna enjoyed puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, family pizza nights, attending Wilson Tobs Baseball games, and traveling. She visited all 50 states and the Panama Canal as well as Canada. She enjoyed Days of Our Lives and watched the program since its inception in 1965. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Thomas Trukawinski in 2010.

